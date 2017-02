Five people were wounded on Friday afternoon when a car exploded in Holon.

A 38-year-old man with serious injuries was taken to the Tel Hashomer Hospital. In addition, a 17-year-old boy was lightly injured, two boys aged 14 and 15 suffered moderate injuries and a three-year-old toddler was lightly injured. The four were evacuated to the Wolfson Hospital.

Police say the incident is criminal in nature.