13:32 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Trump: Iran is playing with fire Trump warned that Iran was "playing with fire." "Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!" he wrote in a Tweet.



► ◄ Last Briefs