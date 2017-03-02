13:09
  Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17

Explosive device located near Neve Tzuf in Binyamin

An explosive device was located on a road between the Jewish communities of Neve Tzuf and Nachliel in the Binyamin region.

Bomb squads are working to defuse the explosive.

Security forces have blocked the road.



