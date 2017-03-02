An explosive device was located on a road between the Jewish communities of Neve Tzuf and Nachliel in the Binyamin region.
Bomb squads are working to defuse the explosive.
Security forces have blocked the road.
Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17
Explosive device located near Neve Tzuf in Binyamin
