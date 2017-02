12:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 'White House knows settlements aren't an obstacle to peace' Read more



Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely says Jews have the right to build in Judea and Samaria, time has come for alternatives to two-states. ► ◄ Last Briefs