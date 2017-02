11:57 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Paris: Terrorist shouted 'Allahu Akbar' and was shot A knife-wielding terrorist trying to enter the Louvre museum in Paris shouted "Allahu Akbar" before being shot dead by French security forces.



