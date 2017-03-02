Tillerson speaks with Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday night spoke by phone with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the State Department said in a statement.
No details were provided about the content of the conversation.
Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17
