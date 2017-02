A top aide to Iran's Supreme Leader on Thursday downplayed the United States’ sharp criticism of his country’s recent ballistic missile test, and vowed those tests would continue, NBC News reports.

Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign affairs, said that Iran had not breached a nuclear deal reached with six major powers in 2015 or a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the accord when it conducted a ballistic missile test earlier this week.