01:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Shvat 7, 5777 , 03/02/17 Bank of Israel releases designs for new bills with Hebrew poets Read more



Images of female Hebrew poets featured on the new designs of the 20- and 100-shekel bills released by The Bank of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs