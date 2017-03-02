'We didn't know we would face this much opposition'

Brig. Gen. Yoram Sofer, the deputy commander of Shai District Police, who commanded the inner circle of police forces who carried out the eviction of the residents of Amona from their homes, spoke about the preparations the police undertook for the evacuation.

"We prepared for four months. The preparations lasted as long as [the preparations] for the disengagement. We had mental and physical preparation. We have been working on techniques and sensitivity, where it is possible to release pressure and where pressure must be raised," Gen. Sofer said in an interview with Channel 10.