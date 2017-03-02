Hundreds protested against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv this evening.
The demonstrators waved signs calling on the Prime Minister to resign due to the police investigations against him.
|
22:15
Reported
News BriefsShvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17
Hundreds protest against PM in Tel Aviv
Hundreds protested against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv this evening.
The demonstrators waved signs calling on the Prime Minister to resign due to the police investigations against him.
Last Briefs