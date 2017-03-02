22:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Hundreds protest against PM in Tel Aviv Hundreds protested against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv this evening. The demonstrators waved signs calling on the Prime Minister to resign due to the police investigations against him.



