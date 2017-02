22:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Terrorist gets 9 years for hacking Israeli drones (AFP) - A court in Israel on Thursday sentenced a Palestinian computer engineer from Gaza to nine years in jail for hacking into Israeli drones for the

militant group Islamic Jihad, the justice ministry said.



A transcript of the court proceedings released by the ministry said that Majid Oweida, a 23-year-old from Gaza City, had been convicted of spying and

other offenses, following a plea-bargain agreement earlier this week.



