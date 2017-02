Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan drew a distinction between Amona residents and "the few who came to the mountain and acted violently."

"It's important to draw a clear distinction between Amona residents who protested and expressed their pain, and the dozens of youth who don't represent Judea and Samaria residents and who refused to listen to calls by the rabbis and brought tires, iron bars, and weapons into the synagogue and thus damaged the protest of the residents," he said.