EJC: Strong action neede against antisemitism

President Moshe Kantor of the European Jewish Congress has reacted to a report on rising antisemitism in Britain by saying, "It is a very worrying phenomenon that Antisemitism appears to be on the rise across Europe and the UK is no different. These results demonstrate clearly that Antisemitism requires no outside factors and without strong action by authorities will continue to grow."

Doctor Kantor added, "We hope the fact that the UK has officially adopted a definition of Antisemitism will mean that perpetrators will no longer act with immunity or impunity."