Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Aryeh Eldad: 'Rotten Policeman' award to Erdan and Liberman



Former National Union Knesset member Aryeh Eldad lashes out at Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan for acting like "clerks who carry out instructions" in the Amona eviction.