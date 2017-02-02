All Amona detainees released

Dozens of prisoners and detainees who were arrested on Wednesday around Amona have been released. In addition, four people arrested during a protest at the Temple Mount face a Thursday-morning hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court.

The detainees are being represented by the Honenu legal-aid organization, which has received complaints of police brutality. It is claimed that police abused people in areas where officers made sure their actions would not be documented. It is further claimed that police confiscated cellular phones on buses before resorting to violence.