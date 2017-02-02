19 Illegals detained in the north

The Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority detained 19 people Wednesday evening in the Krayot suburbs of Haifa and a neighboring village for being in Israel without permits.

Seventeen of them were Sudanese, some of whom had abandoned a holding facility in the Negev. Some of the others had not gone to a holding facility although summoned to do so. The other two were tourists from Ukraine who were working illegally in Israel. They had done prison time in Ukraine for murder and manslaughter and stand to be deported.