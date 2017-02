08:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Edelstein pushes Congressional support for embassy move Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein met, Wednesday in Washington with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Chairman Bob Corker of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Edelstein told Ryan that broad support in Congress for moving the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem could lead to global and regional support. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs