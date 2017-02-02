07:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Temperatures rising to normal by Shabbat It will be clear to partly cloudy and unseasonably cold on Thursday with a slight warming trend that will bring temperatures to their seasonal average on Saturday. It will be clear and cold overnight with frost in the usually-frosty areas, ahead of a partly-cloudy Friday and Shabbat. More frost is forecast for Friday night. Sunda will be fair with no significant change in temperature. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem: 9Celsius/48Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 14C/57F; Golan Heights: 10/50;

Haifa: 11/51; Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva': 13/55; Dead Sea: 17/62

Eilat: 16/60



