Danon reacts harshly to PA UN representative

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted harshly, Wednesday evening, to the statement by Palestinian Authority representative Riyad Mansour. Earlier in the day, Mansour demanded that the UN Security Council take action against the latest approvals of new construction beyond the 1949 Armistice Line and said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Netanyahu is "destroying the two-state solution by the continuation of this illegal behavior."

Danon said, “The repeated attempts by the Palestinians to spread lies about Israel at the UN will not succeed. The real obstacle to negotiations is the Palestinian recalcitrance and continued incitement towards violence. Instead of handing out candy in celebration of terror attacks, the Palestinians must put an end to incitement and terrorism."