The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain rose by more than a third to record levels in 2016, according to data released on Wednesday by the Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors incidents of anti-Semitism and provides security to Jewish communities.

The group recorded 1,309 incidents of anti-Jewish hate last year, compared with 960 in 2015, a rise of 36%, according to a report in the Guardian. The previous record number of incidents was in 2014, when 1,182 were recorded.