Texas Governor calls for anti-BDS laws

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called in his budget for the passing of laws cutting off businesses that adhere to Israel boycotts from Texas pension plans and for broadening laws banning state investments in Iran, JTA reported on Wednesday.

“While Texas pension plans have the goal of maximizing returns to protect the financial future of our state’s retirees, this mission should not come at the expense of our principles,” Abbott said in the proposed budget, which was sent Tuesday to the Texas Legislature.