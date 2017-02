05:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 PA threatens 'measures' against Israeli construction Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, on Wednesday condemned Israel’s announcement of 3,000 new homes in Judea and Samaria. In a statement posted on the WAFA news agency’s website, Abu Rudeineh said the construction plans defy United Nations resolutions and international law. Read more



