News Briefs

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro is suggesting a blueprint for fulfilling the Trump administration’s promise to move the American embassy to Jerusalem without harming the Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace process.

In an op-ed he published in the Foreign Policy magazine, Shapiro wrote that he has “never believed that arguments for moving the embassy were groundless, or that it must await a final Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement”, but also said that the Trump administration must be careful with executing the plan if it chooses to go through with it.