Security forces on Wednesday night evicted the residents of the last house in Amona which had yet to be evacuated.
Dozens of youths remain in the town's synagogue, and police are making preparations to evacuate them on Thursday morning.
News BriefsShvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17
Final Amona home evacuated
