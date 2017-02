Daniella Weiss, leader of the settlement movement Nachala, estimates in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the Amona evacuation and house demolition in Ofra will bring down the government.

"Unfortunately, the right-wing parties represent today the cold, pragmatic approach - and just as the National Religious Party after the destruction of Yamit crashed, and Fuad ben Eliezer crashed after harming Havat Gilad, the Likud and the Jewish Home are likely to crash," says Weiss.