News BriefsShvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17
Evacuation of last house in Amona begins
Police forces began to evacuate the last house in Amona a short time ago.
Dozens of people are still inside the town’s synagogue, and the security forices are preparing to evacuate it either during the night or in the morning.
