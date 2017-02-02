01:02 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Evacuation of last house in Amona begins Police forces began to evacuate the last house in Amona a short time ago. Dozens of people are still inside the town’s synagogue, and the security forices are preparing to evacuate it either during the night or in the morning.



► ◄ Last Briefs