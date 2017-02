22:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Rex Tillerson confirmed as Secretary of State Read more



The Senate confirmed Wednesday Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State by a 56 to 43 vote despite concerns about his commercial ties to Russia. ► ◄ Last Briefs