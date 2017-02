21:10 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 French FM condemns Judea, Samaria building permits. Read more



The French Foreign Ministry spokesman sharply condemned building permits issued over past few days in Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem.