18:28 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Supreme Court rejects Amona outline Read more



Supreme Court accepts Yesh Din petition that plots set aside for alternative housing for Amona residents are private Arab land, leaving residents of Amona without alternative housing. ► ◄ Last Briefs