15:54 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 'Israel's enemies are celebrating' Read more



Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan in Amona calls on PM to end the humiliation, 'Israel's enemies celebrate to see evacuation'. ► ◄ Last Briefs