14:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Hamas prisoner tries to stab prison guard A Hamas terrorist serving a sentence in the Nafcha Jail tried to stab a guard. The guard was scratched lightly. Staff overpowered the prisoner and the prisoner was transferred to solitary confinement.



