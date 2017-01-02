Hamas prisoner tries to stab prison guard

A Hamas terrorist serving a sentence in the Nafcha Jail tried to stab a guard.
The guard was scratched lightly. Staff overpowered the prisoner and the prisoner was transferred to solitary confinement.
