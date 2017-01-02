Trump tweeted regarding his order not to admit persons from 7 countries into the US, "Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!"
Trump: Call it whatever, it's about keeping bad ppl out
