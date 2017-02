14:40 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Liberman decides to uproot agricultural plots in Amona Defense Minister Liberman decided to uproot the agricultural plots in Amona, despite the fact that they are not included in the verdict.



