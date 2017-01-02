14:21
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17

Amona: Young man and 2 female soldiers lightly injured

A 28-year-old man and 2 female soldiers were lightly injured during the Amona evacuation and were sent to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The 2 soldiers suffered from light hypothermia.



