14:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Amona: Young man and 2 female soldiers lightly injured A 28-year-old man and 2 female soldiers were lightly injured during the Amona evacuation and were sent to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. The 2 soldiers suffered from light hypothermia.



