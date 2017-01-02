A number of policemen are suffering eye-burning after a chemical substance was thrown at them during the evacuation.
2 additional policemen were lightly wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.
|
13:46
Reported
News BriefsShvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17
Amona: Police suffering from eye-burning material
A number of policemen are suffering eye-burning after a chemical substance was thrown at them during the evacuation.
2 additional policemen were lightly wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.
Last Briefs