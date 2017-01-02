Lapid calls on Britain to prevent arrest of MK Stern

Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid spoke this morning with the British ambassador in Israel David Quarrey and requested that he work immediately to prevent the arrest of MK Elazar Stern, of his party.

His action comes after pro-Palestinian groups in Britain turned to British authorities requesting that Stern be arrested over his military past.

"Stern was sent to London to fight BDS, and now those same organizations that spread lies about soldiers and IDF commanders are trying to hurt him.

"Stern is a respected officer in Israel who contributed much to the security of the country and the education of generations of officers. I am sure that the British government will protect Stern and will act according to existing laws," Lapid told Quarrey.