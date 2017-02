Minister Naftali Bennett said at the Knesset regarding the evacuation of Amona that "unfortunately, the struggle for Amona did not succeed, we lost the battle, but we're winning the war for the Land of Israel."

"In the merit of the battle over Amona, thousands of families were saved from being evacuated from their homes. From here I call on all the pioneers of our generation, settlers of Judea and Samaria: raise your heads. Continue to settle the Land," he said.