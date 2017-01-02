Israeli Police said that police are spread at corners of the community and ready for the evacuation.
"Israeli Police aims to execute the evacuation without use of force as is customary, as long as there is no violence against police."
News BriefsShvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17
Police spread to corners of Amona pending evacuation
