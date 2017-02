10:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Amona HQ Chairman: A black day for Zionism Chair of Amona Headquarters Avichai Buaron said this morning during an interview with Army Radio as the evacuation of Amona is set to proceed, "This is black day for Zionism. Likud, Jewish Home - you believe in returning to our homeland. This is a black day for you."



