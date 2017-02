09:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Amona petitioned High Court last night, was rejected Amona residents petitioned in the middle of the night the Supreme Court against the government, with a demand that security forces wait to evacuate until the Supreme Court makes a decision on whether it approves of the relocation plan for residents. Supreme Court President Miriam Naor rejected the petition.



► ◄ Last Briefs