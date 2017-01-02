German Police arrested 3 suspected of ties to ISIS, according to the German Bild.
According the report, the 3 would often visit a Berlin mosque also frequented by the perpetrator of the ramming attack in the city in December.
|
07:58
Reported
News BriefsShvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17
Germany: 3 arrested for ties to ISIS
German Police arrested 3 suspected of ties to ISIS, according to the German Bild.
According the report, the 3 would often visit a Berlin mosque also frequented by the perpetrator of the ramming attack in the city in December.
Last Briefs