07:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Germany: 3 arrested for ties to ISIS German Police arrested 3 suspected of ties to ISIS, according to the German Bild. According the report, the 3 would often visit a Berlin mosque also frequented by the perpetrator of the ramming attack in the city in December.



