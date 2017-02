07:47 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 IDF arrests 12 in Judea and Samaria IDF forces arrested last night 12 in Judea and Samaria. 7 of these are wanted for terror-related activity.



