Amona Headquarters called this morning to refrain at all costs from violent behavior during the course of the evacuation.
"We call on all the thousands who will come to help to refrain from violence at all costs."
|
07:15
Reported
News BriefsShvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17
Amona HQ: Prevent violence at all costs
Amona Headquarters called this morning to refrain at all costs from violent behavior during the course of the evacuation.
"We call on all the thousands who will come to help to refrain from violence at all costs."
Last Briefs