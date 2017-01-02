City services in Jerusalem are to return to normal functioning this morning after 3 days of strike.
Last night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intervened in the matter, calling of Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat to put an end to the strike.
|
07:11
Reported
News BriefsShvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17
Public services in J'lem to return to normal
City services in Jerusalem are to return to normal functioning this morning after 3 days of strike.
Last night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intervened in the matter, calling of Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat to put an end to the strike.
Last Briefs