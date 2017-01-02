Erekat: ICC is the place for 'Israeli war criminals'

Saeb Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to open an immediate investigation into “the crimes of the occupation", particularly the “crimes of the colonial settlement of the occupied Palestinian land, including East al-Quds."

"The time has come to move to the next stage and investigate the crimes of the settlement, two years since the initial study of the files that Palestine transferred [to the court] regarding the colonial settlement regime, the military actions against Palestine, the aggression against Gaza and the issue of the prisoners," Erekat said in an official statement.