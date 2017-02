05:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Report: Iran conducted a secret missile test in December Iran conducted a secret missile launch in early December, two U.S. military officials told Fox News on Tuesday. The news comes one day after it was revealed that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday at a well-known test site outside the city of Semnan, approximately 140 miles east of Tehran. Read more



