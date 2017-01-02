05:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17

Austria announces Muslim face veil ban

Austria’s coalition government announced a plan to ban Muslim face-covering veils, in what appears to be part of a package of policies aimed at countering the rise of the far-right Freedom Party, the British newspaper Independent reported on Tuesday.

The anti-Islam Freedom Party (FPO) has topped opinion polls for months, boosted by the influx of more than a million migrants into Europe in the past two years and concerns over their impact on jobs and security. Last month the FPO candidate came close to winning Austria’s presidential election.



Last Briefs