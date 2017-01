03:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Shvat 5, 5777 , 01/02/17 Trump nominates new judge for Supreme Court U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, Reuters reports. Gorsuch, a 49-year-old native of Colorado, faces a potentially contentious confirmation battle in the U.S. Senate after Republicans last year refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nominee to fill the vacancy caused by the February 2016 death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia. Read more



