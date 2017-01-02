Gush Etzion leader welcomes new construction

The acting head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Moshe Seville, welcomed the new construction in Judea and Samaria announced by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“The approval given tonight will allow us to immediately start the construction of 230 housing units in eastern Gush Etzion. The construction sends a clear message that Gush Etzion will remain united under Israeli sovereignty,” said Seville.

“We will continue to promote the construction of thousands of residential units that are awaiting approval by the political leadership, in order to strengthen our hold on the land of our forefathers and to provide an answer to the young couples and many families who want to set up their homes here in Gush Etzion,” he added.