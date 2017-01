Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Tuesday night thanked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman for including the city of Beitar Illit in their announcement of new construction in Judea and Samaria.

“Beitar Illit is in need of new housing due to the high demand that exists in the haredi sector for housing solutions. I am convinced that further approvals for construction in Beitar Illit will be given in the future,” said Deri.